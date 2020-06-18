‘Justice League’ Unveils Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cut Clip

HBO Max just released the first clip from Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League. The just-unveiled 34-second clip features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and a voiceover by Lex Luthor, played by Jesse Eisenberg. “The bell’s already been rung and they’ve heard it. But in the dark, among the stars…ding dong, the God is dead,” says Luthor.

The clip hints Wonder Woman will be squaring off against Darkseid. Snyder dropped the clip on social media and promised we’ll be seeing more sneak peeks during the upcoming DC FanDome virtual event on August 22nd.

In addition to Gal Gadot, Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The film originally opened in theaters on November 17, 2017. The much-anticipated director’s cut will air on HBO Max in 2021.

Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay (based on a story by Terrio and Snyder), and Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder produced. Terrio, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, and Curtis Kanemoto executive produced.

The Justice League Plot:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.







