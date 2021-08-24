Netflix’s The Starling might have just unveiled the most effective trailer of the year. It’s difficult to make it through the two+ minute trailer without immediately wanting to watch the complete feature film – it’s just that compelling.

Of course, the fact this 2021 dramedy has Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, and Timothy Olyphant in starring roles works heavily in its favor. Plus, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, and Loretta Devine star along with Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn.

Netflix is planning to release The Starling in select theaters on September 17, 2021 followed by a release on the streaming service on September 24th.

Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent) directed from a screenplay by Matt Harris. Melfi, Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, and Kimberly Quinn served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After Lilly (McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (The Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love.