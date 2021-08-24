The new teaser trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse features clips from the four films that make up the October 1 and October 8, 2021 double features. The first four films in Welcome to the Blumhouse – The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye, and Nocturne – premiered in October 2020. Bingo Hell from writer/director Gigi Saul Guerrero and Black as Night directed by Maritte Lee Go will premiere on October 1st. Director Ryan Zaragoza’s Madres and writer/director Axelle Carolyn’s The Manor arrive on October 8th.

Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, and Joshua Caleb Johnson lead the cast of Bingo Hell which finds senior citizens defending their bingo hall from an evil presence. Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, and Abbie Gayle star in the vampire thriller, Black as Night. Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo take up residence in a town with a horrible history in Madres, and Barbara Hershey and Bruce Davison check into a haunted nursing home The Manor.

BINGO HELL – October 1, 2021

When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of “Bingo!” another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.

BLACK AS NIGHT – October 1, 2021

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire’s mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.

MADRES – October 8, 2021

Beto (Huerta) and Diana (Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970’s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

THE MANOR – October 8, 2021

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.







