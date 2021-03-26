Now this is the comic book-inspired movie we deserve after what the world has endured over the past year. Warner Bros. Pictures just released the officially twisted trailer for The Suicide Squad from “the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn” as well as a batch of photos featuring the ensemble cast.

Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) stars as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba (Avengers: Infinity War) is Bloodsport, John Cena (Bumblebee) is Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) is Colonel Rick Flag, Jai Courtney (Divergent) is Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) plays Amanda Waller, and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) is Thinker. David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) plays Polka Dot Man, Daniela Melchior (Parque Mayer) is Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) plays Savant, Alice Braga (Elysium) is Sol Soria, and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) is Blackguard.

The cast also includes Joaquín Cosio (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Juan Diego Botto (The Europeans), Storm Reid (The Invisible Man), Nathan Fillion (The Rookie), Steve Agee (Brightburn), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mayling Ng (Wonder Woman), Flula Borg (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker), Tinashe Kajese (Valor), and Sylvester Stallone (Expendables).

James Gunn wrote and directed the R-rated action film based on DC characters. Charles Roven and Peter Safran produced, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda, and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures has set an August 6, 2021 release in theaters and on HBO Max.

The Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.







