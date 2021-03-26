Emmy Award-winner Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) has signed on to host Domino Masters, a new competition series coming to Fox. Domino Masters is expected to join the network’s primetime lineup during the 2021-2022 season.

“Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience,” stated Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “Domino Masters will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned.”

The FOX Alternative Entertainment production has Gail Berman, Danny Schrader, and Hend Baghdady on board as executive producers.

Stonestreet spent 11 seasons playing fan-favorite Cameron Tucker on Modern Family and earned two Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys for his work on the popular half-hour comedy. Stonestreet also picked up Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, and TCA award nominations during Modern Family‘s run.

Fox released the following description of the new unscripted competition series:

“Domino Masters brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers.

In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topples. The competing pairs who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of DOMINO MASTERS.”







