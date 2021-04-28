‘The Tomorrow War’ Teaser Trailer: Chris Pratt Battles Aliens

Amazon Studios’ first super short teaser for the sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War finds Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) among a group who travel to the future and battle aliens. The teaser was released a day after Amazon showed off the first batch of photos (included below) from director Chris McKay’s PG-13 action film.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the cast features Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), J.K. Simmons (Palm Springs), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C.). Jasmine Mathews (Sweetbitter), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Anne), and Keith Powers (What/If) also star.

Zach Dean wrote the screenplay and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner served as producers. Pratt, Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer executive produced.

Amazon Studios has set a July 2, 2021 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.