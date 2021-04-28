Two-time Golden Globe nominee Dennis Quaid stars as a fisherman who teams up with an orphanage to compete in a tournament in Blue Miracle, directed by Julio Quintana. Netflix just released the official trailer for the family-friendly film along with the poster and a few photos.

Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, and Miguel Angel Garcia also star in the inspirational film based on true events. Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios, and Bruce McGill are also featured.

Director Quintana co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Dowling. Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman, Chris George, Ben Howard, and Trey Reynolds served as producers. The soundtrack features Grammy award-winning Reach Records artist Lecrae as well as GAWVI, WHATUPRG & 1K Phew.

Netflix has set a May 27, 2021 release.

The Plot:

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.