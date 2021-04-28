‘Blue Miracle’ Trailer: Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales Star in a True Fish Tale

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Two-time Golden Globe nominee Dennis Quaid stars as a fisherman who teams up with an orphanage to compete in a tournament in Blue Miracle, directed by Julio Quintana. Netflix just released the official trailer for the family-friendly film along with the poster and a few photos.

Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, and Miguel Angel Garcia also star in the inspirational film based on true events. Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios, and Bruce McGill are also featured.

Director Quintana co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Dowling. Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman, Chris George, Ben Howard, and Trey Reynolds served as producers. The soundtrack features Grammy award-winning Reach Records artist Lecrae as well as GAWVI, WHATUPRG & 1K Phew.

Netflix has set a May 27, 2021 release.

The Plot:

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Blue Miracle
Dennis Quaid as Captain Wade Malloy and Jimmy Gonzales as Omar in 'Blue Miracle'
Blue Miracle
Dennis Quaid as Captain Wade Malloy and Jimmy Gonzales as Omar
Blue Miracle
Dennis Quaid as Captain Wade Malloy and Jimmy Gonzales as Omar
Blue Miracle
A scene from Netflix's 'Blue Miracle'
Blue Miracle Poster



