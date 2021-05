‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Joins the Battle to Save Humanity

Chris Pratt is recruited to help fight a war taking place in the future in Amazon Studios’ The Tomorrow War. The official trailer’s arrived for the PG-13 sci-fi action thriller which finds Pratt joining a war against aliens in order to save humanity.

In addition to Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), the cast includes Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), J.K. Simmons (Palm Springs), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C.). Jasmine Mathews (Sweetbitter), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Anne), and Keith Powers (What/If) also star.

Chris McKay directed from a screenplay by Zach Dean. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner produced, with Pratt, Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer executive producing.

The Tomorrow War will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.