Florida Georgia Line “I Love My Country” Tour Dates Announced

Hot off their Billboard Music Awards Top Country Duo/Group win, Florida Georgia Line announced they’ll be back on the road with their “I Love My Country Tour 2021” this fall. The tour will kick off on September 24th in Georgia and will stop in 29 cities including Houston, Omaha, Detroit, San Diego, Portland, and Los Angeles. The lengthy 2021 tour will finish up on November 20th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” stated FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

Florida Georgia Line will be joined on the tour by Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 4th at 10am (local) via Ticketmaster. A special presale opens for members of the FGL Lifers fan club on Friday, May 29th. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, June 1st.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’S I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021:

SEPTEMBER

24 | Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

25 | New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

26 | Houston, TX – Toyota Center

30 | Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

OCTOBER

1 | Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

2 | Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7 | Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 | Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9 | Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 | Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

15 | Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

16 | St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 | Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

22 | Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

23 | Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

28 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

29 | Chicago, IL – United Center

30 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

NOVEMBER

4 | San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 | Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6 | Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7 | Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

11 | Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

12 | Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

13 | San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

16 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena

17 | Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

19 | Portland, OR – Moda Center

20 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena







