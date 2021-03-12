The new two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the supernatural horror film The Unholy warns us to be careful who we pray to. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) leads the cast of the film adaptation of James Herbert’s Shine, adapted and directed by first time feature film helmer Evan Spiliotopoulos.

In addition to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Unholy cast includes Katie Aselton (Legion), William Sadler (Hawaii Five-0), Cricket Brown (Dukeland), Diogo Morgado (The Messengers), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things).

Spiliotopoulos, Sam Raimi, and Rob Tapert produced the PG-13 horror film. Andrea Ajemian and Romel Adam served as executive producers.

Screen Gems is targeting an April 2, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate.

When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister.







