Dinosaurs will continue to roam the Earth for at least one more season. DreamWorks Animation and Netflix announced Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is returning for a third adventure-filled season. The new season will premiere on May 21, 2021 and will consist of 10 new episodes.

The teaser trailer accompanying the season three announcement warns “a new threat is born,” and the poster reveals something has escaped its enclosure.

The animated series features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams as “Darius,” Jenna Ortega as “Brooklynn,” Ryan Potter as “Kenji,” Raini Rodriguez as “Sammy,” Sean Giambrone as “Ben,” and Kausar Mohammed as “Yaz.”

The DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment production is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. Showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley also executive produce.

Series Description, Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation:

“Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island.”