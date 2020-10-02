‘The Witches’ Trailer Arrives Along with an HBO Max Premiere Date

Anne Hathaway’s a witch who turns kids into mice in the trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Witches. Warner Bros. will be releasing the family-friendly comedy based on Roald Dahl’s classic story on HBO Max in time for Halloween.

In addition to Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, the cast of the witchy tale includes Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, four-time Emmy winner Chris Rock, Codie-Lei Eastick, and Jahzir Kadeen Brun.

Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) adapted Dahl’s story with Kenya Barris and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro. Zemeckis also directed the adaptation and served as producer along with del Toro, Jack Rapke, Alfonso Cuarón, and Luke Kelly. Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff, and Cate Adams served as executive producers.

“The Witches is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances. It’s fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year,” stated Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“This film, with its stellar cast, is outstanding,” added Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be able to use our platform to deliver timely, relevant, and engaging new content during this time when the theatrical experience is not available to everyone.”

Oscar nominee Don Burgess is the director of photography, Gary Freeman is the production designer, Oscar nominee Joanna Johnston is the costume designer, and Jeremiah O’Driscoll and Ryan Chan are editors. Oscar nominee Alan Silvestri composed the score.

The Witches premieres in the U.S. on HBO Max on October 22, 2020. It will be released internationally in theaters beginning October 28th. The film’s received a PG rating from the MPAA for scary images/moments, language and thematic elements.

The Plot:

Reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Robert Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.







