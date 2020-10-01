Critically acclaimed drama Billions has been renewed for a sixth season by Showtime. The network hasn’t confirmed when we can expect season six to premiere. Season five’s run was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with five new episodes now scheduled to air in 2021.

In addition to announcing the renewal, Showtime revealed Corey Stoll (House of Cards) has been upped to a series regular. His character, Mike Prince, was introduced as a rival to Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod in season five.

The cast also includes Emmy winner Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, and Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades. David Costabile plays Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner, Kelly AuCoin is ‘Dollar’ Bill Stearn, Jeffrey DeMunn plays Chuck Rhoades, Sr., and Condola Rashad is Kate Sacker. The Good Wife‘s Julianna Margulies guest stars in season five as Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant.

Brian Koppelman and David Levien created the series and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Andrew Ross Sorkin also created the drama.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Showtime:

In season five of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.







