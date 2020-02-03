Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl Spot: Tom Cruise Soars

Paramount Pictures debuted a new Top Gun: Maverick video in the moments leading up to the 2020 Super Bowl kick-off pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-second Super Bowl spot features Tom Cruise back in the cockpit, reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The cast of the long-awaited sequel also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris.

The sequel reunites Tom Cruise with his Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski. Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps, Jr.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison produced the 2020 action drama. Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger served as executive producers.

Paramount Pictures is targeting a June 26, 2020 release in theaters and IMAX.







The Plot:

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”







