Disney brought the full Mulan trailer online after teasing the upcoming live-action adaptation with a short Super Bowl TV spot. Yifei Liu takes on the lead role in the action-adventure film from director Niki Caro (Whale Rider, McFarland, USA, North Country).

Donnie Yen plays Commander Tung, Tzi Ma is Zhou, Jason Scott Lee is Böri Khan, and Yoson An plays Honghui. The cast also includes Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin wrote the screenplay “suggested by” the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, and Jason Reed produced, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington, and Mario Iscovich executive producing.

Disney has set a March 27, 2020 theatrical release datel

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”







