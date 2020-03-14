True History of the Kelly Gang Debuts a New Trailer and Photos

IFC Films has unveiled a new trailer for the Western thriller, True History of the Kelly Gang. Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed) directed the dramatic film which tells the story of the notorious Australian outlaw Ned Kelly.

The cast is led by George MacKay (1917) as Ned Kelly. Russell Crowe, Charlie Hunnam, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, Thomasin Mckenzie, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, Louis Hewison, and Orlando Schwerdt also star in the R-rated drama based on Peter Carey’s novel.

True History of the Kelly Gang will open in NY theaters on April 24, 2020 and in Los Angeles on May 1st. A digital/On Demand release follows on May 8th.

The Plot:

“Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (MacKay) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English. Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality. In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Davis), sells him off into the hands of the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Crowe), where the young bandit discovers he comes from a line of warriors called the Sons of Sieve.”

Fueled by his roots and a voracious appetite for revenge, Ned Kelly leads an anarchist army to wreak havoc on their oppressors in one of the most audacious attacks the country has ever seen. Grimy, gritty, and full of action-packed thrills, True History of the Kelly Gang brings a revolutionary twist to an iconic piece of folklore.”