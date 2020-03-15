This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “After the Fire”

NBC’s This Is Us season four episode 16 found Randall and Kevin butting heads over how to approach their mom’s illness. Ultimately the decision was taken out of their hands when Rebecca decided she doesn’t want to take part in a nine-month Alzheimer’s trial in St. Louis. The episode also found Randall wondering what life would be like now if his father hadn’t died in that fire all those years ago.

Randall will still be thinking about that “what if” in season four episode 17. “After the Fire” is set to air on March 17, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

This Is Us‘ huge ensemble cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, and Justin Hartley as Kevin. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan is Toby Damon, and Jon Huertas is Miguel Rivas. Griffin Dunne returns as Jack’s brother, Nicky.

“After the Fire” Plot – Randall reflects on what could have been.







Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

From the writer and directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love. comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.”