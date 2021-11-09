The new trailer for the documentary ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas opens with Jeremy Morris, a man completely obsessed with Christmas, explaining he’s the only American who’s ever been banned by the federal court from decorating for the winter holiday. That drastic step to kill his Christmas decorating spirit seems a bit harsh until you take into consideration his neighbors who have to suffer through thousands of people making the trek to their peaceful neighborhood. Toss in the presence of a 35 person choir and a camel and you’ve got the makings of a crazy feud that threatens to rip apart an otherwise peaceful community.

Apple TV+ has set a November 26, 2021 premiere for the documentary, perfect for those who don’t want to venture out for a little Black Friday shopping and instead want to kick it on the couch and load up on leftover turkey.

Apple TV+ released the following official description of the documentary:

“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the homeowners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control.

As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights and interests collide? Director Becky Read pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart.”







