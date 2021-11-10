‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Unveils New Photos and a Brief Teaser

Focus Features just released four new photos from the second Downton Abbey feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era. The gorgeous stills were accompanied by a 15 second teaser teasing the release of the real teaser trailer. The first official teaser trailer will arrive in front of screenings of Belfast this weekend.

Originial cast members returning for the theatrical sequel include Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, and two-time Academy-Award winner Maggie Smith (California Suite, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie) as Violet Crawley. Jim Carter is Mr. Carson, Phyllis Logan is Mrs. Hughes, Penelope Wilton is Isobel Merton, and Imelda Staunton is Maud Bagshaw.

Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, and Robert James-Collier also star. Additional cast reprising their roles include Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, and Kate Phillips.

Newcomers to the world of Downton Abbey include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and serves as producer. Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge also produce, with BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) directing.

Focus Features is releasing Downton Abbey: A New Era in theaters on March 18, 2022.

A Look Back at the First Downton Abbey Film’s Description:

The television series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.