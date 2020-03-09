‘Uncorked’ Trailer: Big Dreams Lead to Father/Son Drama

Netflix just released the offficial trailer and poster for Uncorked from writer/director Prentice Penny (Insecure). Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story), Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss), and Niecy Nash (When They See Us) lead the cast of the family drama.

Matt McGorry (How to Get Away with Murder), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers), Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth), Kelly Jenrette (Limetown), Bernard David Jones (The Mayor), and Meera Rohit Kumbhani (Perception) also star.

Netflix is set to release Uncorked on March 27, 2020.

The Uncorked Plot:

“Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It’s a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that’s been passed down from father to son since its inception.

Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down.”







