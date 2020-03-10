‘Stumptown’ Season 1 Episode 17: Photos and Preview of “The Dex Files”

Dex discovers new info on Benny’s death in ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 17. Directed by Alex Zakrzewski from a script by Ariel Hall and Nicholas Wootton, “The Dex Files” airs on March 18, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 17 guest stars include Michael Beach as Major Elders, Robert Adamson as Jeremy, Fiona Rene as Detective Kara Lee, Sam Marra as Benjamin Blackbird, and Patricia De Leon as Laura Alvarez.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

“The Dex Files” Plot – Dex’s former client Jeremy introduces her to Major Elders who has intel on Benny’s death. Dex, suspicious of the information and looking for answers, investigates a potential cover-up involving Benny’s unit in Afghanistan. Elsewhere, Hoffman and his partner, Lee, work closely on a sting operation which shockingly involves a familiar face. Meanwhile, Grey’s newfound relationship with his father is tested.







Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.