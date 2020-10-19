‘Wander Darkly’ Delivers a New Trailer with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna

Lionsgate’s released a new trailer for the romantic drama Wander Darkly starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna. The film was introduced on the festival circuit and was an official Sundance Film Festival selection. Audiences will get a chance to check it out on December 11, 2020 in select theaters and On Demand.

Sienna Miller and Diego Luna’s co-stars include Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, and Vanessa Bayer.

Tara Miele wrote and directed the R-rated drama, with Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, and Monica Levinson producing. Miele’s behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Carolina Costa, editor Tamara Meem and Alex O’Flinn, production designer Katie Byron, and costume designer Christopher Lawrence.

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

In Wander Darkly, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Miller) and Matteo (Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together.

Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.