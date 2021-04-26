‘West Side Story’ First Teaser Trailer and New Photos

Walt Disney Company dropped the first West Side Story teaser trailer during the 2021 Oscars. The trailer for director Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated new take on the iconic musical is one and a half minutes long and features dance numbers, Tony and Maria, and the rival gangs – all backed by a beautiful version of “Somewhere.”

The first trailer was accompanied by new photos and the film’s teaser poster.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler lead the cast as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), and Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke).

Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Peabody Award winner Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 feature film, plays Valentina, the owner of the store where Tony works. Moreno also serves as an executive producer.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner adapted the 1957 Broadway show for the screen and executive produces. Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Kevin McCollum produce. Spielberg’s behind the scenes team includes choreographer Justin Peck and executive music producer Matt Sullivan. Jeanine Tesori supervised the cast on vocals.

Walt Disney Company will release the 20th Century Studios production on December 10, 2021.

The Plot:

“An adaptation of the original Broadway musical, West Side Story explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York.”