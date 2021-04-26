‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Video: Nicole Kidman Promises Life-Altering Transformations

Hulu just debuted a short 30 second teaser video for the limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. The promo premiered during the 2021 Oscars and introduces Nicole Kidman as a resort director who promises her clients she’ll restore their bodies, both mentally and physically, while keeping her real agenda hidden.

In addition to Nicole Kidman, the cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving. Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto also star in the Hulu series.

The eight-episode limited series is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book and was adapted by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss. Jonathan Levine directed the limited series and executive produces with Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson. Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman and Per Saari also executive produce along with author Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss, and Melissa McCarthy. David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth are the showrunners.

Nine Perfect Strangers is a David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content production. Kelley and Kidman previously collaborated on Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.







