LAIKA Announces ‘Wildwood’ as Its Next Animated Feature Film

LAIKA announced production is now underway on their next animated film, Wildwood. The film is based on The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy’s bestselling novel, illustrated by Carson Ellis, and has LAIKA’s President & CEO Travis Knight on board to direct.

Knight directed the studio’s Kubo and the Two Strings which was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Animated Feature Film, Best Achievement in Visual Effects).

“As a deep-dyed native son of Oregon, I have rainwater, microbrew, and fair-trade coffee coursing through my veins,” said Knight. “With Wildwood, I have the opportunity to tell a madly ambitious story of magic, wonder, and danger set in the place I grew up. My very own Portland will join that pantheon of unforgettable fantasy realms, with a stirring epic that will kindle imaginations, lift spirits, and break hearts.”

Knight added, “Colin and Carson’s novel is a lyrical work of art. The entire LAIKA family is fully committed to honoring it with a film of breathtaking spectacle and aching beauty. I can’t wait to share it with the world. Although we’re doing this in stop-motion, so, you know, I’ll have to.”

LAIKA released the following description of Wildwood:

“Beyond Portland’s city limits lies Wildwood. You’re not supposed to go there. You’re not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest’s depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she’s too old for fairytales, but she’s just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions.

Wildwood is a tale of love, loss, sacrifice and secrets, and of the magic you can find on your doorstep, if you’re willing to look for it.”

Wildwood marks six-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel’s first fully animated feature film.











