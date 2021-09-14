Netflix just released the first trailer for Maid, an upcoming limited series based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The 10 episode series stars Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) as a young mother who sets out to make a better life for herself and her young daughter by fleeing an abusive relationship.

Joining Qualley in the limited series are Nick Robinson (Love, Victor), Anika Noni Rose (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Tracy Vilar (Partners), Billy Burke (9-1-1: Lone Star), and Andie MacDowell (Wireless). Rylea Nevaeh Whittet, Raymond Ablack (Ginny & Georgia), BJ Harrison (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Xavier de Guzman (The 100), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), and Toby Levins (Get Shorty) also star in the drama.

Author Stephanie Land was involved in the adaptation as an executive producer, with Molly Smith Metzler serving as a writer, executive producer, and the series’ showrunner. John Wells, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, and Brett Hedblom are also involved as executive producers.

The John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television production is directed by John Wells (episodes 1, 2, 9, 10), Nzingha Stewart (episodes 3 and 4), Lila Neugebauer (episode 5), Helen Shaver (episodes 6 and 7), and Quyen “Q” Tran (episode 8). Writers include Marcus Gardley, Bekah Brunstetter, Colin McKenna, and Michelle Denise Jackson.

Maid‘s behind the scenes team includes directors of photography Quyen “Q” Tran, Guy Godfree, and Vincent De Paula. Renee Read is the production designer and Annie Eifrig, Annette Davey, and Jacquelyn Le serve as editors.

Netflix has set a Friday, October 1, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.