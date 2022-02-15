Netflix’s first trailer for Windfall pivots between making us root for the couple whose house is being robbed and the burglar who’s invaded their vacation home. The streaming service just released the trailer along with an official poster and three photos from what they describe as a “Hitchcockian thriller.”

Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) and Emmy nominee Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) star as the wealthy couple. Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) plays the intruder who appears to have selected this couple on purpose.

Charlie McDowell (The Discovery) directs from a screenplay by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker. Plemons, Collins, McDowell, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, and Jack Selby produce. David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy, Rick Covert, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Justin Lader serve as executive producers.

Windfall will premiere on Netflix on March 18, 2022.