Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to Host the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Oscars will have three first-timers as hosts. Amy Schumer (Life and Beth), Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Wanda Sykes (The Other Two) are ready to take on the arduous task of keeping the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony moving along.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said 94th Oscars producer Will Packer. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!”

In a joint statement, Sykes, Hall, and Schumer said, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27 at Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. The awards show will air live on ABC beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The Power of the Dog leads the pack of this year’s nominees with 12.

“We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” stated Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year’s best and brightest in film.”

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” added Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”







