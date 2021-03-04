‘Without Remorse’ Trailer: Michael B. Jordan’s on a Mission

Amazon just launched the official trailer for the action thriller Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan. The two-minute trailer finds Jordan’s character, Sr. Chief John Kelly, shot and left for dead and his wife murdered. Over the two minutes trailer, it’s revealed whoever did the hit obviously had no idea what they’d unleashed by allowing John Kelly to survive.

In addition to Michael B. Jordan, the cast includes Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, and Jack Kesy. Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce also star.

Without Remorse is based on a book by Tom Clancy, with Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Will Staples adapting the novel for the screen. Sicario: Day of the Soldado‘s Stefano Sollima directed and Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Michael B. Jordan produced.

The R-rated thriller launches globally on Amazon Prime on April 30, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.









