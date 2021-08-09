‘Worth’ Official Trailer Starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci

Michael Keaton stars as a lawyer grappling with how to determine what a life is worth in the dramatic film Worth from director Sara Colangelo. Based on true events, Worth explores the process of providing compensation to the families of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

In addition to Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), the cast features Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones), Oscar nominee Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone), Tate Donovan (MacGyver), Shunori Ramanathan (The Big Sick), and Talia Balsam (Divorce). Laura Benanti (2021’s Gossip Girl), Ato Blankson-Wood (BlacKkKlansman), Chris Tardio (Younger), Carolyn Mignini (The Deuce), and Victor Slezak (Blue Bloods) also star.

Max Borenstein wrote the screenplay and produced with Michael Keaton, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, Michael Sugar, Bard Dorros, and Sean Sorensen.

Worth will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 3, 2021 in select markets.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses.

When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

Based on true events, Worth is a moving reminder of the power of empathy and the value of human connection.







