Netflix is on the hunt for undiscovered talent, announcing the launch of the streaming service’s largest reality casting call to date. Those interested in participating in the casting call can visit NetflixReality.com for more details on how to submit audition videos.

Among the series looking for participants are Nailed It!, Queen Eye, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, Dream Home Makeover, Floor is Lava, Get Organized with The Home Edit, and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

“Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, we might have a show for you — either now or someday soon,” explained Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. “Just select a category and submit your casting video to be considered for future seasons. To register, you must be 18 years or older, and right now we’re focused on the US, Canada, and the UK. No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!”

The casting call announcement also included news on the status of a few of Netflix’s current reality series. The Circle has been renewed for two additional seasons, guaranteeing it will stick around at least through season five. And the dating series Indian Matchmaking and the cooking competition show The American Barbecue Showdown have picked up season two renewal orders.

In addition, Netflix announced the addition of the new reality series, Roaring Twenties. A premiere date hasn’t been set for the new series which will feature twenty-somethings living together in Austin, Texas.

Details on Roaring Twenties, Courtesy of Netflix:

Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.







