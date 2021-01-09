Zendaya and John David Washington Sizzle in ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Trailer

Netflix has released a gorgeous new trailer for Malcolm & Marie, a romantic drama starring Emmy Award winner Zendaya (Euphoria) and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman). The sparks fly off the screen in this luscious trailer for the upcoming February 5, 2021 release.

Malcolm & Marie was written and directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria, Assassination Nation). Levinson also produced along with Zendaya, John David Washington, Kevin Turen, and Ashley Levinson. Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Scott Mescudi executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Writer/director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.