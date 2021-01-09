‘Losing Alice’ Unveils a Twisted, Tantalizing Trailer

Apple TV+ just released an intense new trailer for the psychological drama, Losing Alice. The eight episode series is described as a neo-noir thriller and stars Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil).

The Israeli drama was created by writer/director Sigal Avin and will debut on Apple TV+ on January 22, 2021. Three episodes will drop on Jan. 22nd followed by a new episode every Friday.

In addition to Ayelet Zurer, the cast of the eight-episode series includes Lihi Kornowski (Kfulim), Gal Toren (Asylum City), Yossi Marshak (Yellow Peppers), Shai Avivi (The Conductor), and Chelli Goldenberg (Out in the Dark). Creator Sigal Avin serves as an executive producer with Yoni Paran, Nadav Palti, and Tami Mozes Borovitz.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Losing Alice is Apple TV+’s latest must-watch drama that takes the viewer on a hair-raising, heart-stopping cinematic journey through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The Israeli-produced drama follows Alice (Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since taking a step back to raise a family, while her husband, David (Toren) is in the prime of his flourishing acting career. After a brief encounter on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (Kornowski) and her haunting film that David is set to star in. When Alice is asked to direct the project, she enters into an unconventional love triangle, eventually surrendering her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, Losing Alice is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.








