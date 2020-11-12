‘2020 CMA Awards’ Winners: Maren Morris Leads with 3 Wins

Marren Morris emerged from The 54th Annual CMA Awards with three awards, topping the list with wins in the CMA Single, Song, and Female Vocalist of the Year categories. Eric Church was the winner of this year’s CMA Entertainer of the Year award and Morgan Wallen was named New Artist of the Year.

The Country music celebration marked the first time Country artists gathered in person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While accepting his first CMA Entertainer of the Year award, Eric Church said, “You know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight together as Country Music, in-person, live, not on Zoom. I believe this. It’s going to be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world…”

“It was a privilege to bring the Country Music community together tonight,” stated Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to develop a safe environment that would allow us to deliver a show our fans have come to expect. We have followed all protocols established by the CDC, local health authorities and creative unions to ensure the safety of our staff, our crew and our artists at every turn. Every single person was tested prior to entering our footprint, with many individuals being tested repeatedly out of an abundance of caution. Our process enabled us to catch any positive test results immediately and before any of those individuals ever stepped foot into the venue. I am grateful for the grace and the patience shown to us during this process and to those individuals that were unable to join us tonight, you were greatly missed and we wish you and your families the very best.”

THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS WINNERS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Eric Church SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

Award goes to Artist and Producers

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffat

Award goes to Songwriters

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

Maren Morris

Maren Morris MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Luke Combs VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

Old Dominion VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Morgan Wallen







