‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 Starring Jodie Whittaker Begins Filming

Filming is officially underway on Doctor Who season 13 starring the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. According to the network, filming is being conducted with “strict industry and UK government guidelines to ensure the safety of all cast and crew.” Unfortunately, that means the upcoming season will be cut down to eight episodes rather than 11 because of the extra time needed to safely shoot each episode.

“In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11,” said showrunner Chris Chibnall. “But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

Executive Producer BBC Studios Matt Stevens said, “We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next season of Doctor Who. The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It’s going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.”

Details on Season 13 and “Revolution of the Daleks” Special:

The Thirteenth Doctor was last seen in the dramatic season 12 finale, when the fate of the Doctor was seemingly left hanging in the balance after she was locked away in an eternal prison. In the upcoming festive special, titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” the Doctor’s best friends Yaz (played by Mandip Gill), Ryan (played by Tosin Cole) and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh) have to pick up their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. How do you fight the Daleks without the Doctor? With the Doctor’s fate unknown, just what will season 13 bring?







