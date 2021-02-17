Academy of Country Music Awards Returns to 3 Nashville Venues

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be returning to three iconic Nashville venues for the 2021 broadcast. Last year marked the first time the ACM Awards showcased performances from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe during the show’s live broadcast.

“We’re thrilled to return to music city’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” stated Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, April 18th at 8pm ET/PT (live on the East Coast and tape-delayed on the West Coast). The ACM Awards are produced by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, and the Academy of Country Music’s Damon Whiteside serve as executive producers.

The Academy will conduct the show with the health of all involved (artists, fans, staff, etc) as their top priority. Per the ACM: “All guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.”

The Academy’s charitable arm – ACM Lifting Lives® – is showing their appreciation and support of Nashville with a $25,000 donation to the Music City, Inc. foundation. The donation is designated to assist their Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund in helping local musicians “out of work due to damage to venues.”

“The impact of the explosion was felt throughout the music community, and we hope this donation can help alleviate some of the burden on the community,” said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director.







