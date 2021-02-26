ACM Awards Nominees 2021: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton Top the List

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the list of 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with six nominations each. Miranda Lambert is hot on their tails with five, and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett each scored four nominations.

The Academy of Country Music notes the 2021 nominations mark the first time four Black artists – Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend – are nominated in a single year. 2021’s also the first year every Single of the Year nomination features a female artist. And 14 of this year’s nominees are up for ACM Awards for the first time.

This year’s awards show is returning to three of Nashville’s iconic Country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 18th beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker Mccollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

The Bones – Maren Morris

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde

Some People Do – Old Dominion

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

The Bones – Maren Morris

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Gone – Dierks Bentley

Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinsky

Kristin Wilkinson

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi







