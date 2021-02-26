‘Shadow and Bone’ Shows Off a Teaser Trailer and New Photos

Netflix just launched the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated series, Shadow and Bone, based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo. The trailer was released during Netflix’s presentation at the IGN Fan Fest and, based on the overwhelmingly positive comments on YouTube, appears to have lived up to Grishaverse fans’ expectations.

Shadow and Bone season one will consist of eight one-hour episodes. Netflix has set an April 23, 2021 premiere date for the fantasy series./p>

The cast includes Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), and Simon Sears (Ivan). Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia) also star in season one.

Eric Heisserer serves as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Author Leigh Bardugo also serves as an executive producer along with director Lee Toland Krieger. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios).

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.