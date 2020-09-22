Post Malone earned 16 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations, including spots in the Top Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album categories. Post Malone was followed closely by Lil Nas X with 13, Billie Eilish with 12, and Khalid also with 12 nominations. 2020 marks the first year either Lil Nas X or Billie Eilish have appeared on the list of Billboard Music Awards nominees.

This year’s award show was originally set to air on April 29th live from Las Vegas. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the Billboard Music Awards to be delayed and will now take place on October 14th. Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the show for the third consecutive year.

NBC will air the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from Los Angeles on Oct. 14th beginning at 8pm ET.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

“Frozen II”

“K-12” by Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Justin Bieber “Changes”

Chris Brown “Indigo”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Summer Walker “Over It”

DaBaby “Kirk”

Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Kane Brown “Experiment”

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Maren Morris “Girl”

Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

The Lumineers “III”

Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Farruko “Gangalee”

Maluma “11:11”

Romeo Santos “Utopía”

Sech “Sueños”

Avicii “Tim”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Alan Walker “Different World”

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong United “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live” Casting Crowns “Only Jesus” Hillsong United “People” Skillet “Victorious” Kanye West “Jesus is King” Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”







