Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced today (March 31) that the festival will be taking place in person (yes, you read that correctly), September 2-5, 2021 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The line-up for the 2021 festival will include musical artists who were supposed to be part of the 2020 line-up along with changes to replace the acts who will not be attending this year.

The lineup still includes Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Primus, Nelly, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Briston Maroney, and The Struts.

New additions to the lineup include Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler the Creator, My Morning Jacket, Deftones, Janelle Monáe, Incubus, Deadmau5, Waxahatchee, Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Julien Baker, The Disco Biscuits, Kim Petras, and Tripp St.

The new additions replace Tool, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Bassnectar, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Denzel Curry, slowthai, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Nilüfer Yanya, Mt. Joy, Rezz, Mt. Joy, Billy Strings, and Tones and I.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a statement recognizing the upcoming music festival. “It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” stated Governor Lee. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”

The organization has yet to provide any details on its COVID-19 safety protocols but did, however, post a Covid-19 warning on Bonnaroo’s website:

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-10 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying media conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

For a full look at their COVID-19 warning, visit the Bonnaroo website.

General admission, VIP, and premium tickets went on sale today.

If the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival goes off without a hitch it will be the first large in person music festival to take place in the US since Covid hit. No official announcement has materialized yet from the organizers of Lollapalooza or Coachella regarding returning this year.







