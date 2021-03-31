‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 9 Photos: “Do All Malivore Monsters…” Preview

Season three of The CW’s Legacies continues with one of the show’s most interesting episode titles, “Do All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?” Season three episode nine was directed by Barbara Brown from a script by Brett Matthews and Adam Higgs and is set to air on April 8, 2021.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“Do All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?” Plot: HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF — As tensions build between Hope (Russell) and Lizzie (Boyd), the latest monster’s arrival at the school will force them to set aside their differences in order to defeat it.

Meanwhile, Alaric (Davis) comes up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie (Bryant) at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Kaleb (Lee) cope with a recent fallout with MG (Fouse).

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.