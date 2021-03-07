Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Release “Leave the Door Open” Video

Multiple Grammy Award winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak just released the first single, “Leave the Door Open,” from their highly anticipated new band, Silk Sonic. Named Silk Sonic by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Bruno and Anderson have come together to create the setlist of doom. (Yes, “doom,” you read that right.)

“[…] We thought it’d be incredible if we could dream up a dream set list and we, that was our model in the studio, ‘Alright, well, let’s create the set list of doom, who would be the ultimate host that could thread all these songs together?’ And thank God for Bootsy,” said Mars in an interview with Billboard.

“Leave the Door Open” was produced by Mars and D’Mile, and written by Bruno, Anderson, D’Mile, and Brody Brown.

These two R&B/soul powerhouses are no strangers to hits. Recently the 11-time Grammy award-winning Mars released the smash hit “Please Me” featuring rapper Cardi B. which landed in the top five on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Anderson .Paak racked up Grammy wins in 2019 and 2020 for Best Rap Performance, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Album. Anderson also opened for Bruno on his 24k Magic tour from 2017-2018.

The official music video for “Leave the Door Open,” which is now streaming on YouTube, has a retro vibe and is set in a recording studio with a full band as well as Anderson .Paak on the drums and Bruno Mars on the keyboard. The single is now available everywhere along with a special intro track featuring special guest host Bootsy Collins. (Collins got his start as part of the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown’s band in 1970.)

Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, will be available later this year. An official release date has yet to be announced. This will be Bruno Mars’ first full album since releasing 24K Magic in 2016.

Even with so much on his plate, March 5th marked the debut of Bruno Mars’ first lifestyle clothing collection, teaming up with Lacoste to launch Ricky Regal. The clothing is 1970s-inspired, which fits perfectly with the tone of the “Leave the Door Open” video. The clothing line’s set to launch on Monday, March 8th after debuting in select retailers.









