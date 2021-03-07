Music’s biggest night is back with the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards set to air live on Sunday March 14, 2021 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The 2021 Grammys hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will be broadcast on CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

After keeping everyone waiting, the full lineup of performers was finally announced today. Among the musical artists confirmed to perform are BTS, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Miranda Lambert. Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift will also entertain the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards audience.

“Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all,” stated the Recording Academy.

In addition to honoring outstanding artists, Music’s Biggest Night will pay tribute to the independent venues that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards was originally set to air January 31 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive producer Ben Winston explained on January 5th, “After discussions with health experts the 63rd Grammy Awards will be rescheduled for March 14, 2021.”

Presenters for this year’s show have yet to be announced.

2021’s Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, and Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild are producers. Patrick Menton is talent producer and Hamish Hamilton is directing.

Grammy week kicks off Monday, March 8th with the four-day virtual Grammy In The Schools Fest. The annual MusiCares Charity event will be held Friday, March 12th and this year will be a virtual fundraiser to honor the resilience of the music community, which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. MusiCares will feature new performances from BTS, HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend as well as legendary performances from the MusiCares’ vaults featuring Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, and Usher.

The event will also have special appearances by Carole King, Jesse & Joy, Jonas Brothers, Ledisi, Lionel Richie, Macklemore, Mick Fleetwood, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Shakira, as well as a special pre-show DJ set performed by DJ D-Nice. Tickets are available to the public for $25 and are on sale now via MusiCares.org. All proceeds will be distributed to music people in need.

“Music on a Mission is a chance to recognize the challenges music people have faced this past year and honor their resiliency,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “After surveying the music industry, it is clear the pandemic has taken a financial and mental toll. As the leading foundation dedicated to the health and welfare of music people, it is our responsibility to support music people through this pandemic and beyond. We’re thrilled to pay tribute to the people who have kept the music playing.”







