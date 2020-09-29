BTS Returns to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Dynamite”

Global superstars BTS head back to number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for a third time with their record-shattering single, “Dynamite.” The group’s stayed in the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a whopping five weeks now.

“Dynamite” previously topped Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row, becoming the first Korean act to pull off that feat.

According to Billboard, “Dynamite” returns to the number 1 spot from the runner-up spot on the strength of 14 million U.S. streams (up 11%) and 153,000 downloads sold (up 96%) in the week ending September 24th. The single also set several remarkable records: the first song among duos or group to tally at least three weeks at number 1 in almost two years (since Maroon 5’s “Girl Like You” featuring Cardi B) and the first song to top Digital Song Sales for five weeks since Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

Billboard recently unveiled two new charts – Billboard Global Excl U.S. and Billboard Global 200 – and, not surprisingly, BTS became the first act to dominate all three charts (including Hot 100) at number one simultaneously.

BTS is keeping the momentum going with many exciting projects throughout the week. All this week BTS is taking over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for what’s been deemed “BTS WEEK.” The group performs every night this week, and host Jimmy Fallon has stated the K-pop group will be involved in games as well.

BTS kicked off their one week stint on the late-night show on September 28th with a special performance of “Dynamite” with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon. They closed out the show with a spectacular performance of their 2018 hit “Idol” during which the group wore traditional Korean clothing (Hanbok) in front of a picturesque backdrop of the Gyeongbokgung Palace, helping to spread Korean culture to the U.S.

It was recently announced the global phenoms sat for an interview with Variety and will grace the magazine’s Grammy preview issue’s cover.

In other big news, the group will be releasing an album titled BE on November 20, 2020. As usual, the group and their label Big Hit Entertainment have been tight-lipped about the album and thus far haven’t given away any details. Pre-orders of the album began on September 27th.

Lastly, BTS will be appearing on Jason Derulo’s hit song “Savage Love” (Laxed – Siren Beat), a remix with Jawsh 685. The song is currently not only a huge radio hit, but also a hit on TikTok as well. The remix is set to drop this Friday, October 2nd.









