‘Marvel’s 616’ Docuseries Unveils Its First Official Trailer

Disney+ has released the first official trailer for Marvel’s 616, the new documentary series set to premiere on November 20, 2020. The anthology docuseries is made of eight episodes that provide a peek behind the scenes into the world of Marvel.

The series’ episodes include “Japanese Spider-Man” directed by David Gelb, “Higher Further Faster” directed by Gillian Jacobs, “Amazing Artisans” directed by Clay Jeter, and “Lost and Found” directed by Paul Scheer. “Suit Up!” was directed by Andrew Rossi, Sarah Ramos directed “Unboxed,” “The Marvel Method” was directed by Brian Oakes, and G.L.O.W. star Alison Brie directed “Marvel Spotlight.”

The anthology series was executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, Sarah Amos, Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb. The series is a Marvel New Media and Supper Club production.

Details on Marvel’s 616, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.









