BTS, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Set to Perform on the Grammys

The Recording Academy has begun to roll out their star-studded lineup of performers set for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, following through on their March 14, 2022 tease announcing the first batch would be revealed on March 15th.

The first wave of performers includes two-time Grammy nominees BTS, with their upcoming performance marking the third time the global supergroup has performed at the Grammys. They performed their smash hit “Dynamite” at the 2020 Grammy Awards long distance from Seoul, South Korea due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year they’ll be performing live and in person. The group first performed on the Grammys stage as special guests of Grammy Award winner Lil Nas X in 2019.

BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the second straight year.

Brothers Osborne will also be taking the stage to perform in addition to competing in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album categories. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is also confirmed to perform and is nominated in the Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance categories.

Seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee Billie Eilish – Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – is among the first batch of performers announced to grace the Grammys stage.

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and first-time Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo complete the initial group of confirmed artists.

Two-time Grammy winner Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Jack Harlow has two nominations this year in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album of The Year categories for his work on Montero.

Former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven Grammy Awards – Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

The 64th Grammy Awards were originally scheduled to be held on January 31st in Los Angeles, California, but were pushed back due to Omicron. The Grammys moved to April 3, 2022 and will now air live on CBS from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah will handle hosting duties for the second consecutive year. (The CMT Awards were supposed to take place on that same night but have been pushed to April 11, 2022.)

