First Look: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Series Trailer, Poster and Photos

Disney+ just unveiled a nearly two-minute trailer for the upcoming superhero series Ms. Marvel. The trailer provides the first look at Kamala Kahn (aka Ms. Marvel) as she attempts to figure out how to handle the stress of high school along with learning to deal with her super powers.

The trailer’s release was accompanied by a new poster and photos from the upcoming first season of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. In addition, Disney+ confirmed the series will premiere on June 8, 2022.

Iman Vellani leads the cast as Kamala Khan. Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha also star in season one.

Bisha K. Ali is the head writer and Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy direct. Executive producers include Ali, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso.

Disney+ released the following plot description:

“Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”









