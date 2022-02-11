BTS and Webtoon Unveil “Stay Alive” Official Music Video

Two-time Grammy-nominated group BTS and HYBE have teamed up with WEBTOON to create 7Fates: CHAKHO. The story launched in January 2022 in 10 different languages and instantly became a big hit, drawing in more than 15 million views within two days of its release.

This isn’t the first-time global phenoms BTS have teamed up with WEBTOON. In 2019 they released Save Me which featured protagonist Kim Seok-jin (named after BTS’ Jin) trapped in a time loop. The only way he could escape was by accomplishing the task of saving his six best friends from their unhappy fates.

It was announced in January that BTS members Jungkook and SUGA would be releasing an original soundtrack for 7Fates: CHAKHO titled “Stay Alive.” The vocals are performed by Jungkook and the song is produced by SUGA. The full song was released on February 11, 2022.

Fans got a sneak peek of the song when it was partially revealed on February 4th along with episode four of 7Fates: CHAKHO, exclusively on the digital comics platform WEBTOON. This is the first time WEBTOON has used an original soundtrack as background music in global releases.

“Stay Alive (Vocals by Jungkook Prod. SUGA of BTS)” is described in the official press release as “a pop ballad that exudes a dreamy, sublime energy that complements the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world. BTS’ SUGA took on the role of producer of the song while Jungkook’s soulful vocals capture the essence of the story’s characters and narrative.”

The “Stay Alive” song title is a reference to the characters needing to survive in a ruthless world. Webtoon offers up this full description of 7Fates: Chakho:

“7FATES: CHAKHO is a dynamic story following seven young men bound by fate. After growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny. 7FATES: CHAKHO is an urban fantasy story set in the near future, inspired by the “Chakhogapsa” tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. The story is HYBE’s reinterpretation of traditional Korean tiger tales and a mythological world of wild beasts.”

New episodes drop every Saturday.

The original soundtrack has already reached number one on US iTunes within hours of its release and has gone number one on iTunes in over 80 countries and counting. “Stay Alive” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Character Break Down:

RM – Dogeon

Jin – Hawan

Suga – Cein

Jhope – Hosu

Jimin – Haru

V – Jooan

Jungkook – Zeha