Warner Bros. Pictures just released a one minute video showcasing their slate of DC Comics-inspired superhero films heading to theaters in 2022. The video teases the world needs heroes while offering up our first look at Hawkman, Cyclone, Dr. Fate, and Atom Smasher.

The video includes scenes from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, The Flash with Ezra Miller, and Aquaman and The Lost King starring Jason Momoa. Plus, WB released new photos from their upcoming slate of superhero films.