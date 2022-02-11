WB Superhero Video Highlights Batman, Aquaman, The Flash and Black Adam

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Warner Bros. Pictures just released a one minute video showcasing their slate of DC Comics-inspired superhero films heading to theaters in 2022. The video teases the world needs heroes while offering up our first look at Hawkman, Cyclone, Dr. Fate, and Atom Smasher.

The video includes scenes from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, The Flash with Ezra Miller, and Aquaman and The Lost King starring Jason Momoa. Plus, WB released new photos from their upcoming slate of superhero films.

Aquaman Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)
Black Adam's Hawkman
Aldis Hodge as Hawkman in ‘Black Adam’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)
Black Adam Dr. Fate
Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate in ‘Black Adam’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)
The Flash
Ezra Miller stars in ‘The Flash’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)
The Batman
Robert Pattinson stars in ‘The Batman’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)
Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson stars in ‘Black Adam’ (Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC)



