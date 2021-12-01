Camila Cabello Joins Michael Bublé for His New Christmas Special

Michael Buble’s returning to NBC to spread holiday cheer with his 2021 Christmas special, Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City. Bublé’s new music-filled special was filmed at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center and is set to air on Monday, December 6th at 10pm ET/PT.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will be joined by Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Jimmy Fallon, Kermit the Frog, and Hannah Waddingham. The special will feature musical performances and comedy sketches, with Michael Bublé helping ring in the holidays with classic holiday songs backed by a 48-piece orchestra.

This year’s special marks the 10th anniversary of Bublé’s Christmas album. Warner/Reprise Records is celebrating the anniversary with the release of a Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box set that includes a 7-track bonus CD. The popular crooner will also release a new studio album next spring.

“I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests,” said Bublé. “It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Lorne Michaels, Michael Bublé, Bruce Allen, Erin Doyle, and Tom Corson are executive producers on Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City.










